Donald Knapp

Donald Edward Knapp, 68, passed away on January 23, 2023 after a lengthy illness. He lived his last 15 years at Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, MO.
Donald was born July 3, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO. to Frank R. Knapp and Dorothy Clisbee Knapp. He graduated from Central High School in 1974. He worked for Jerri Anne's Cafeteria during high school, then entered the United States Navy in 1974. He returned to St. Joseph, MO., again working for Jerri Anne's Cafeteria. He would work there for nearly thirty-five years until Parkinson's disease made full time work impossible.
Donald was a long-standing member of St. Francis Xavier Church, where he served as an usher for many years.
Donald loved football, especially the Chiefs; he loved baseball, especially the Royals.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank R. Knapp, his mother and step-father Dorothy Knapp Chambers and Ira C. Chambers, grandparents Martha and Albert Clisbee, Minnie and Frank K. Knapp, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as sister Catherine Hughes.
He is survived by sisters Judy Kay (Dennis, Sr.) Jenkins, Barbara Louise Watson (Shane Watson), their daughter Katy Watson, also sister Connie Chambers.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Friday January 27th at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church; there will be a visitation in the church before Mass, beginning at 10:00 AM and a rosary will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery to follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Francis Xavier Church or to MO Veterans Home Staff Education Fund.
