Donald L. Belcher, 86, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. He was born March 3, 1936 in St. Joseph, son of the late Alvina Mamie and Charles Belcher. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1956. Donald married Dorothy Griffith on October 10, 1958. He served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a Surveyor for MoDot for over 30 years. He loved to play golf, playing in the Legends Tournaments at Fairview, and in his younger years bowled in several leagues. He also loved to fish and travel. Donald coached boys baseball, and he was a Scout Leader for Troop #235. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Bill and Richard Belcher. Survivors include: wife of 63 years, Dorothy Belcher of the home, sons, Marcus (Beth) Belcher and Michael (Tari) Belcher, all of Kansas City, MO, brother, Robert Belcher of Cameron, MO, sister, Betty (Harold) Caldwell of St. Joseph, grandsons, Tony (Kristin) Belcher, Brad (Samantha) Belcher, Kipton (Tori) Belcher, and Austin Belcher, 8 great grandchildren, Oliver, Paloma, Cameron, Parker, Nora, Dawson, Preston, and Grayson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Freudenthal Hospice for the special care they provided..
Graveside Funeral Service and Interment with Military Honors will be 11:00 AM Monday, June 27, 2022 at Armstrong Cemetery, Rushville, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.