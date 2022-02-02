Donald Paul Noble, 90, of Maryville, MO, son of William Beldon and Jennie Marie (Trayer) Noble was born December 7, 1931, near Tarkio, MO. He passed away on January 31, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO, with his daughter at his side.
Donald attended area schools and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Tarkio, MO.
Donald served in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Marine Division, during the Korean Conflict from February 1, 1951, to January 31, 1954 and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Enlisting together in the Marines were Kenneth Barnes, Bob Campbell, Harry Hamilton, Don Reese and Lee Eddie Stevens. These men forged a lifelong friendship and gathered every year for their Marine reunion. With Donald's passing, they are once again all together.
On March 12, 1955, Donald married Opal Louise Anderson in Rock Port, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 16, 2011.
Donald worked for the Missouri State Highway Department, was parts manager for Wright Motors, Tarkio, MO, and Ingels Ford, Maryville, MO. He and his wife owned and operated Noble's Standard Station, Noble's Dari-Fresh and the Big T Motel, all in Tarkio, MO. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1993 with over 20 years of service.
Donald was a member of the Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post #199, Tarkio, MO, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and National Rifle Association.
Besides his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Rinehart Warthman, and his adopted beloved furry friend, Buddy.
He is survived by his daughter, Donnette (Terry) McGinness, Maryville, MO, granddaughters Nicole McGinness, Maryville, MO, and Ashley (Rick) Barthol. Olathe, KS; great grandchildren Nathan, Conner, Landon, and Brooke Barthol, Olathe, KS, and Keller McMahon, Maryville, MO; sisters: Orma Meier, Savannah, MO, and Norma (Jim) McIntosh, Savannah, MO, sisters in law: Joyce Anderson, Lake Havasu City, AZ, Zella Johnston, Loveland, CO, and Jackie Anderson, Milford, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 4, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Tarkio, MO, followed by the service at 11:00 AM. The burial with full military honors will be in Home Cemetery, Tarkio, MO.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Memorials can be directed to the American Legion Post #199, or First Baptist Church, both of Tarkio.