Donald Ray Mozier 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born December 23, 1936 in Warren County, MO, son of the late Sybil Proffitt and Zee Mozier. He graduated from Hopkins Missouri High School, and he served in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from the State of Missouri Highway Dept. as an Engineer. Donald enjoyed spending time with family, reading, books, going on drives, and Star Wars and Marvel Comic movies. He was a member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church. Donald was preceded in death by wife, Genevieve Josephine Mozier, his parents, son, Raymond Hernandez Jr, and sister, Lorreta Wetzel. Survivors include: daughters, Tara (Brian) Mozier-Reames, Felisa Mozier, Talea Mozier, Marguarita Hernandez, Maria Hernandez, and Julia (Candy) McGuire, sons, Dallas Mozier and Steven (Tonya) Mozier, 15 grandchildren, Austen Mozier, Courtney Napier, Skylar Mozier, Caiden Keen, Hayden Kelmel, Heather Hernandez, Tresa Hernandez, Anthony Hernandez, Destin Hernandez, Kristina Hernandez, Tyson Hernandez, Crystal Hernandez, Brandon Nichols, Stephanie Hernandez, and Tasha Hernandez, numerous great grandchildren, a sister, Lorraine (Gary) Crecelius, and a brother-in-law, Robert Wetzel.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, June 3, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the DAV, Disabled American Veterans.