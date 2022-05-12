Donald Wayne Heldenbrand, 91

Cameron, Missouri- Mary Frances “Hatchie” Poland passed away April 27, 2022 in Cameron, Missouri.
Hatchie was born December 20, 1928 in Cameron, Missouri to John A Sigrist and Catharine A (Muenker) Sigrist. She attended Saint Rita’s Catholic School and graduated from Cameron High School in 1946.
Hatchie was married to Robert Foster Poland in Cameron, Missouri on March 9, 1949. To this union three children were born, Robert Michael Poland, Gregory Kent Poland and Kathryn Ann Poland DiPrete.
Hatchie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Foster Poland; son Gregory Kent Poland; son-in-law, Bob DiPrete; and sister, C. Marguerite “Pooch” Hatcher.
She is survived by her son, Robert Michael (Rebecca) Poland, Cameron, Missouri, daughter, Kathryn A. Poland DiPrete, Amity, Oregon; sister, George Ann Dove, Cameron, Missouri; grandchildren, Adam Poland, Aimee (Jason) Leitterman, Mary DiPrete; great- grandchildren, Sydnee, Parker, Sophie, Paige, Corbyn, Cash, Chevelle and Corali.
A memorial service and funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Cameron Educational Foundation.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com