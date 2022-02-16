 Skip to main content
Donna Boultinghouse Blackman, 85

Donna Boultinghouse Blackman

Donna Boultinghouse Blackman, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

She was born on July 2, 1936 in Joplin, Missouri to Arthur and Elizabeth (McNeill) Boultinghouse.

She graduated from Riverton High School in 1954, then attended Pittsburg State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Art Education in 1959. She taught art for a while before becoming a social worker for the Division of Family Services for the State of Missouri.

Donna enjoyed camping, gardening, drawing, attending powwows, writing mystery romances, and building dollhouses.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth Jean Daniels; and former spouse, Robert Lee Blackman.

She is survived by her daughter, Perrin Blackman and her best feline friend, PeachFuzz.

The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Thursday, February 17, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:30 P.M. Saturday, February 19 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Baxter Springs, Kansas. Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, at the Lowell, Kansas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Riverton High School Alumni Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

