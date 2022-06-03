Donna C. Spalding, 76, of Hopkins, MO, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Donna was born on February 25, 1946, to Dr. and Mrs. E.L. Mayfield, joining 3 sisters, Gwen, Lorna, and Joyce. Pat joined her 3 years later. She graduated from North Nodaway High School with the “baby boomer” class of 1964. A class she so enjoyed and are still close friends to this day. She attended NWMSU for one year and then was employed by Turner Construction as a bookkeeper.
She was joined in marriage with Jerry Spalding on September 18, 1966. To that union were born 2 sons, Michael Duane and James William.
She was preceded in death by her son, James in 1989, her parents, E.L. and Kennie Mayfield and a brother-in-law, Ronald From.
Survivors include Mike (Michelle) Spalding, Hopkins, MO, grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chris) Koontz, Shenandoah, IA, Christopher Porter, Maryville, MO, and Morgan Porter (Dawson). Great grandchildren, Nova and Ava Koontz, and Keslee Lauritsen. 4 sisters, Gwen (Jerry) Coldwell, Beaver Lake, NE, Lorna From, Maryville, MO, Joyce (Rod) Hennegin, Maryville, MO, and Patsy (Garland) O’Riley, Hopkins, MO. As well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, who all though the world of Aunt Donna.
Donna loved her life in Hopkins and was proud of her little town. She owned and operated Spalding Insurance Company for many years.
She belonged and sat on the board of many Hopkins organizations, working and supporting them all. Donna worked on projects to restore the Roxy Theater, which is now used for school plays and events.
She helped organize the Hopkins Community Betterment, who have made many improvements to Hopkins. She held offices in the Community Club and the Hopkins Historical Society.
She hosted the Christian Church Easter sunrise service and breakfast at her home for 25 years.
Her first loves were God, family, church, antique cars, pickups and her precious horses that she loved beyond words.
Many will remember her driving her pink and white ’55 Ford in all the neighboring parades, being sure to drive by the nursing homes while honking and waving to them.
Donna was well loved by anyone who knew her, she will be truly missed, but will be in our hearts forever.
The visitation will be from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Services will be at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Hopkins Christian Church, Hopkins, MO. The Rev. Dale Stewart will be the minister.
Burial will follow in the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, MO.