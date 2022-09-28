Donna Deann Colwell, 78, Joplin, Missouri passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022. All 3 of her children were by her side.
She was born to Eula Mae and Richard Deel on June 17, 1944, in Los Angeles, CA. Donna married Lawrence Thomas Colwell on August 6, 1960. Together they raised 3 children: Lawrence Alan, Deborah Anne and Robert Lee.
In December 1977, the family moved from West Covina, CA to Platte City, MO. In 1979, Donna started working in the title industry until she retired in 2011 to care for her husband, who passed away in 2012. In 2017, she relocated to Joplin, MO.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband, several brothers and sisters-in-law. As well as aunts, uncles and extended family.
Donna is survived by her sister, Cindy Scheinfeld, her 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and extensive family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M., Saturday, Faith Assembly Church of God, 7211 E. 32nd Street, Joplin, Missouri. Laid to Rest Services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, 5201 N. Main Street, Joplin, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.