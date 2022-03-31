Donna Kae Daugherty, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.
She was born November 28, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri to Thomas and Dorothy (York) Page.
Donna married J.C. Daugherty March 25, 1970. He preceded her in death May 22, 2007.
She worked for American National Bank for 22 years, then later Heritage Bank for 2 years.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; Thomas and Dorothy Page, Son; Randall Whitchurch, Sisters; Judy Brandenburg and Phyllis Scott.
She is survived by children, Jeff Whitchurch (Wife: Michelle) Wendi Flatt (Husband: Randy), Travis Whitchurch (Wife: Gina), Ben Daugherty (Wife: Marla); grandchildren, Kaylee, Jessica (Husband: Cody), Casey, Alexis (Partner: Mickey), Heather (Fiance: Stephen) Brett, Connor, Nick, Josh, Brendan, Molly, Mary, Declan, Brian, Rolland, Kyrra, Jazzmyne, Preston, Aaron, Stella and Ruby; 5 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way!
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.