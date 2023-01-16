Donna Sue Frizell
1935-2023
Donna Sue (Wilhelm) Frizell, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023.
She was born on April 18, 1935 to Welton and Kathleen (Belcher) Wilhelm.
She married Charles Glen Frizell on June 2, 1956.
She worked for Moila Country Club and later retired from Artesian Ice after working there for 21 years.
Donna grew up attending Clarksdale Baptist Church. She was the choir director at Community Presbyterian Church. She later attended Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
She enjoyed reading, playing piano, traveling, and spending time at the lake. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Daniels, Marjorie King, and Sharon Grable.
Survivors include her sister, Jeannie Weidmaier; children, Donna Marie Sonner (Wayne), Dana Sue Frizell, Charles Wilhelm “C.W.” (Teresa); grandchildren, Justin Duncan (Darcy), Michael Cole Martin (Veronica), Whitney Tyann Frizell, Stephen Tyler Frizell (Bree), and Caden Grae Frizell; great grandchildren, Noah and Annabelle Duncan, Cole Claiborne Martin, Charles Zayne Frizell, Eli Owen DePriest, Milo James Frizell, and Natalie Rae Frizell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the Disabled American Veterans Charity. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.To send flowers to the family of Donna, please visit our floral store.
