Donnie Lee Williams, 61

Donnie Lee Williams

Donnie Lee Williams, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

On August 25, 1960 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Oscar and Carolyn (Morse) Williams.

Donnie graduated from Central High School in 1978 and worked in fabrication at Altec.

He was an avid autograph collector and KC Chiefs fan.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Dorothy Kilgore; nephew, Shane Williams.

Survivors include his brother, Dave Williams (Kathie); nieces and nephews, Tracy Stewart (Melissa), Amanda Wiederholt (Jason), Jacob Williams (Sam), Elijah Williams (Tesia) and Brooklynn Williams (Nathan); extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

