Doris Aileen Owen
December 21, 1926 ~ April 10, 2023
Maysville, Missouri…….Doris Aileen Owen was born December 21, 1926 to Luther Marsden and Velma Ethel (Flanders) Owens on a farm near Fairport, MO. She passed away April 10, 2023, at Sunset Home with family at her side.
Doris attended elementary school at Oak Grove and New Harvard Country Schools and Maysville Elementary. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1945. She then attended Platte-Gard Business School in St. Joseph and worked at Standard Oil Co.
On November 10, 1946, she married John Howard Owen at Stewartsville, MO. After getting married, Doris worked as a secretary for the Veterans Farm Training program. They soon moved to the farm where she became a housewife who not only kept her house immaculate but the yard and garden as well. John and Doris made their home on the farm all their married life where they raised their four children: Ronnie, Rickey, Randy, and Ronda.
Doris’ love was family, horses, gardening and sewing. She made clothes for herself and the family and repaired some articles of clothing that was almost beyond repairing. She could put a “patch” on top of another “patch” to get some more “wear” out of chore clothes. Stories and pictures of her horse “Tommy” made her smile these last few months. She spent hours in her garden keeping it looking good and growing food for her table, family and friends. She probably canned more green beans than anyone in the county.
After 59 years of marriage, John Howard preceded her in death on May 22, 2006. She continued to live on the farm until her health declined requiring her to leave the farm and live at the nursing home.
Besides Johnny, Doris is also preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Velma.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie (Sue) of Rock Port, Rick (Alda) of Fairport, Randy (Robin) of Maysville, and her daughter, Ronda (Charles) of Maysville and by eight grandchildren: Brady (Ann) Owen, Brandi (Isaac) Gipson, Jake (Christina) Owen, Kate (Nathan) Noland, Aaron Bridgeman, Emily (John Henry) Parkinson, Jimmy (Tricia) McClure, and Brian (Christine) McClure.
She is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren: Isla and Marsden Gipson, Olivia and Adam Owen, Logan, Haley, and Landon Noland, Alexa Edwards, Buck Beems, Taelyn, Halleigh, and Connor Parkinson, Kason, Kennidee, and Kenzee McClure, and Jerrilyn and Cody McClure.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri. Visitation is 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions: Comfort Care Hospice.