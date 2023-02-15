 Skip to main content
Doris Ann Boyer

  • Updated
  • 0
Doris Ann Boyer

Doris Ann Boyer 76, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born March 13, 1946 in Bolckow, MO, daughter of late Evelyn and Roy Nelson. She graduated from Rosendale High School. She enjoyed her own home day care, also working at Ashland United Methodist, and Wyatt Park Christian day cares.
Doris enjoyed going to garage sales, traveling, going on vacations and family get togethers. She was a member of United Methodist Womens group and the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Doris was preceded in death by husband, Wesley Boyer, her parents, three brothers, Steve, Ronald, and Donald, and her sister, Marilyn Sweet. Survivors include daughter, Stacie (Dave) Williams of St. Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Tracie Williams, and great grandson Ryker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10:00 am, Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Sid Robbins officiating, the Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.

