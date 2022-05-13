Doris Jean (McBee) Cloninger, 72

Doris Jean (McBee) Cloninger passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Doris was born January 20, 1950 to Lloyd D. “Jack” McBee and Rosamond McBee of Cowgill, MO.
A loving wife to Charles L. Cloninger, married on December 24, 1971. They celebrated 50 years of marriage. He survives of the home.
She was mother to five adopted children who survive her (Frank, Tony, Norma, Carrie and Tanya), and foster mother to more than 33 children through House of Samuel.
Doris loved teaching. She taught adult education at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center and then taught both children and adults at Webster Learning Center.
She attended Life Church and loved praise, worship and prayer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Rosamond McBee of Cowgill, MO; father- and mother-in-law, Sonny and Margaret Cloninger of Louisiana, MO; brother, William McBee of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
She is also survived by her sister, Vickie Posey of Ivy Bend, MO; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.