Doris M. Langley
1937-2023
Doris M. Langley, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023.
She was born Jan. 5, 1937 in St. Joseph to George and Marie Smith.
She attended Benton, where she was awarded the Junior and Senior Art Awards. She had a recommendation from her art teacher to go to K.C. to work at Hallmark Cards, but without a car that was impossible. Life took her in a different direction.
She enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She looked forward to going to Branson in the spring and fall to fish for trout and take in a few shows. She loved playing pool and had won many trophies, including a 4-state women’s team tournament in Omaha.
But what she called her best life was when she was baptized into the 3 Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She believed in all 10 Commandments because Jesus said (Mathew 5:18).
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, Michael and David Meeks; and 2 brothers, George Jr. and Charles Smith.
Survivors include daughter, Cherie Meeks (Mark Current), of St. Joseph; son, Kurt Meeks (Karen) of Yukon, OK; grandchildren, Mark and Michelle Hulser, Curtis and Christopher Meeks, and Zacherie Meeks; 7 great-grandchildren; and friends she considered family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.