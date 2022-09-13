Dorothy Ailene (Barnett) Maupin, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022.
On August 31, 1941 she was born in Plattsburg, Missouri to Paul and Myrtle (Perry) Barnett.
Dorothy loved her family dearly and enjoyed reading the bible.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen Homer Maupin; and brother, Clifford Barnett.
Dorothy is survived by son, Rick Maupin (Holly Stewart); grandchildren, Trevell and Trayvion Maupin, Kyle and RJ (Randa) Kamler; sister, Marie Neil; brothers, Donald, Dalvin, and John Barnett; numerous step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 19, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, September 18, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.