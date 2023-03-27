Dorothy Ann Steiner
1955 ~ 2023
Amity, Missouri…Dorothy Ann Steiner was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She passed away on March 23, 2023, surrounded by family after a brief illness. She was born to Leslie Allen Helms and Etta Ruth (Rohrs) Helms on May 11, 1955, in Independence, MO.
During her life she worked at Lamberts factory where she made hats and the kitchen at the school, both in Maysville, MO. Her main calling in life was being a homemaker and helping her husband run their business.
She married Randy Steiner in March of 1978. Together they had two children son, Brian Charles Hunt and daughter, Sarah Ann Davidson both of Maysville.
Dorothy loved spending time with her family, especially ALL her grandchildren who she loved dearly. She also loved to garden, travel and crochet, selling her crafts in multiple states, even demonstrating at Silver Dollar City. She also loved to sing at local church revivals and events. She wanted to be remembered as the little girl from Weatherby, MO. who sang for the Lord. This was one of the ways she spread her love of Jesus to as many people as she could.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Leslie Allen Helms II.
She is survived by her husband (of the home); her children, Brian (Faith) Hunt and Sarah (Daniel) Davidson; grandchildren, Brianna Hunt, Brice Hunt, Sean Hunt, Samara Hunt, Draken Bennett, & Kymber Davidson; many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Arlinda Ruth Helms Jolley.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March, 29, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, MO. with burial immediately following at Winslow Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services.
Memorial contributions: Love Offerings to the Family
Online condolences: Turner Family Funeral Home