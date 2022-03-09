Dorothy "Dottie May Dale" Lovelady-Weese 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, loving mother, sister, wife, grandmother, and friend, left this world on Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born November 14, 1938 in Plattsburg, MO, daughter of the late Hilah "Thelma" and James "Doc" Dale. She married Rolland Lee Lovelady on April 16, 1956, and together they had three children, after Rolland passed away, she married Bill Weese. Dorothy worked several jobs throughout her lifetime making lifelong friends wherever she was. She could not walk through a store without being stopped by someone she knew. She was a talented artist with a natural ability to see beauty in everything. She attended Green Valley Baptist Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Rolland Lee Lovelady, and Bill Weese, brother, John Dale, and sister, Judy McCallan. Survivors include: son, Robert (Echo) Lovelady, daughters, Terry Neumann, and Debbie (Jose Angel) Chavez, sisters, Mary Belle Shanks, Shelly (Joe) Riley, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Green Valley Baptist Church with a reception following. Pastor David Mason officiating. The family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, MO. Memorials are requested to the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Dorothy "Dottie May Dale" Lovelady-Weese, 83
