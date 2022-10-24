Dorothy “Earlene” Vaughn, age 93, was born August 03, 1929, in rural Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of Ovid Earl and Emma R. (Rogers) Scurlock and passed away October 17, 2022.
Earlene was a graduate of Maysville High School Class of 1947. On December 24, 1947, Earlene married the love of her life, Bill Vaughn, in Maysville, Missouri. To this union four children were born. After the wedding, Earlene and Bill moved to their farm south of town. Earlene enjoyed being outside working in her garden, tending to the animals on the farm, needlepoint, and as of late, feeding the birds.
Earlene is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 74 years; parents; sister, Dorlene Jones; and grandson, Wesley Legg.
Survivors include her four children, Linda Kay (Jerry) Legg, Lathrop, Donald Wayne (Paula) Vaughn, Maysville, Donna Sue (Charlie) Jackson, St. Joseph, Marshall Dean (Martha) Vaughn, Oak Grove; eleven grandchildren, Sonja Southern, Billy Legg, Jeremy Legg, Jodi Baker, Nicholas Vaughn, Regan McKinley, Kelsey Vollmer, Stephanie Cline, Bradley Jackson, Christina Vaughn, & Emma Vaughn; twenty-two great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, many nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri with burial following at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions: Maysville Alumni Scholarship or the Dekalb County Historical Society.