Dorothy Ellen Julian 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO at a health care center. She was born December 7, 1939 in Weatherby, MO, daughter of the late Julia Mae and Harold Julian. She worked as an in-home care giver. She enjoyed her coffee club group, and was a member of the Faucett Christian Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents, brother Frank Julian, sisters, Julia Johnson, Mary Sutton, Kathy Reynolds, and Janice Gomen. Survivors include, sisters, Linda Stafford of St. Joseph, MO, and Betty (Jim) Ussary, Goldsboro, NC, close family members; Jamie (Matt) Chambers, Franklin, TN, Rob and Aubrey Stafford, Louisburg, KS, Jackson and Mary Grace Ussary, Wilmington, NC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and her cousin Grace Sutherland who was like a sister.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 with funeral services at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Faucett Christian Church.