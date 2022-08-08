Dorothy Jean Blaha, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022.
She was born on June 15, 1930 to Ellen H. Habenicht and Joseph A. Blaha in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Dorothy graduated from Benton High School in 1948. She started working for Armor & Company in August of 1951 in the employment/insurance office for 32 years. The last 20 years, she was a secretary in the manager’s office.
She was a member of Fellowship Bible Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by longtime friend, Clara Lile; second cousin Sandra Johnson of Lehigh, Iowa.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Fellowship Bible Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.