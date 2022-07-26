Dorothy Lee Wilson, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
She was born on February 22, 1943 to John and Mary (Johnson) Osborne in Powhattan, Kansas.
Dorothy enjoyed sewing, camping and spending time with her family and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; companion Keith Reynolds; sisters Nancy Silvey and Mary Jane Lewis; brothers Albert “Bud” Osborne, Rick Osborne and Thomas Osborne; and son, Randall Wilson.
She is survived by three sisters; two brothers; children Cassandra Whisenhand (Ben Willmore), Michael Wilson (Lori), Wade Oneth and Ranee Oneth; grandchildren Bryson, Kinsley, Chelsea, Tanner, Sabrina, Nathan and five additional grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.