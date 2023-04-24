Dorothy M. Sandusky
1930-2023
Dorothy M. Sandusky, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023.
She was born February 21, 1930.
She was a member of The United Methodist Church. She worked as an accountant at Quaker for years before she retired.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening and was known for her beautiful roses. She also loved birdwatching.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Dennis Sandusky.
She will be greatly missed and loved forever.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Noyes Home for Children or the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.