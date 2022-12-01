Dorothy Pauline Lutz

Dorothy Pauline (Younger) Lutz 97, of St. Joseph passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at a local hospital.
Dorothy Younger Lutz was born near Fairfax, MO on February 8, 1925. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Jane Bigley Younger. Dorothy grew up on a farm with her sisters Neveda, Madaline, Nellie and LuEtta all of whom preceded her in passing. Dorothy’s baby brother, Frank Berry, born after Dorothy, was stillborn. A heartbreaking event Dorothy always remembered.
Dorothy was number four of the six children. We enjoyed the stories Dorothy told about the mischief she and her sisters got themselves into on the farm. Dorothy called herself a tomboy helping her Dad with the outdoor chores. She attended a small school in Corning from 1 st grade through high school graduating in 1943.
There was not a classmate or their family Dorothy did not know. Years later Dorothy could remember where every family lived.
She met Elbert Tilton, a soldier returning from WWII. They married in 1945 and to this union Elbert Frank Tilton was born in 1946. Elbert died in 1947 of war injuries. Dorothy married John W. Lutz, a WWII veteran, on September 20, 1948.
John’s family were neighbors to the Younger family. To this union Berry and Connie were born. Granddad, Grandma, John and Dorothy built the two homes on Karnes Road in 1952 from wood on the property. The two families lived side by side. Grandma Mary Jane died after suffering a stroke in 1958.
A pioneer woman known for her strength and devotion to her family. John and Dorothy were a great team in the kitchen. Holiday meals were always a culinary event with homemade dinner rolls and hot cinnamon rolls. Out came the roasting pan for baking a large ham or turkey. For dessert the possibilities were endless. Apple, lemon meringue, pumpkin, coconut cream and chocolate pies were on the menu. In the summer months strawberry shortcake with homemade biscuits was served. Dorothy was known to make an apple pie for anyone who needed a fresh pie. Jars of apple, grape, peach and raspberry jelly and apple butter were given to family members after spending hours in the kitchen.
A meal worth mentioning is homemade noodles and beef over mash potatoes. Canning green beans, corn, tomatoes, and taco sauce was a yearly event. Dorothy and John were master vegetable gardeners also growing flowers around their home and in neighboring greenhouses. A favorite pastime was feeding the birds and squirrels all year long. In the 1970’s Dorothy became an LPN at Methodist Hospital caring for the sick. At home she cared for her father until his death in 1971.
As the years progressed Frank Tilton{Mary Brady}, Connie Lutz{Everett Meade} and Berry Lutz{Barb Mahoney} married. John, Teresa, and Michael belong to the Tilton family and Tony, Elizabeth and Kenneth belong to Connie and Everett. These grandchildren were near and dear to their grandparents’ hearts. Great grandchildren: Kyrie, Kayla, Shelby, Kenny, CeciliaJean and Everett brought such love into the household in the latter years. Dorothy made quilts and afghans for every family, grandchild and great-grandchild. Such treasures will warm our hearts for years to come. Halloween was a special time over the years when grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited Dorothy with creative costumes and an excitement for candy. For the grandchildren Dorothy was Grandma to the great-grans Dorothy was Grammy.
As life unfolded Dorothy suffered two great loses. Her cherished John, after sharing and working side by side for 59 years passed May 14, 2007. In 2016 her cherished grandson, Tony, died of heart failure. How she loved them and missed them every day.
Truly Dorothy earned her angel wings. Soar high, beloved Dorothy, Mom, Grandma and Grammy! We send you to heaven with great love.
The family will receive friends 10-11 AM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a Graveside service and interment; 12:30 PM at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Fairfax, Mo.