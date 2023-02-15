Dorothy Rose Davidson 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday February 13, 2023 in Saint Joseph. She was born June 5, 1952 in Clay County, Missouri. She worked at Quaker Oats as a Forklift Operator retiring after 27 years of service, she then worked at the McCormick Distillery for several years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Mauzey, and Betty Center, son, Todd Anthony McDowell, and brothers, Ray and Ralph Mauzey. She is survived by daughters, Diana (Tim) Downing, De Kalb, MO, and Rebecca "Becky" (Jesse) Call, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Justin & Dakota Call, Hunter Downing, Jackson & Shanadoah McDowell, great grandchildren, Rilee, Harlee, Dallas & Boone, and her beloved dog Peanut. Family graveside memorial services will be 3:00 pm Friday, February 17th, 2023 at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
