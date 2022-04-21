Dorrene Fern Embrey 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born June 28, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO. Dorrene graduated from Benton High School, class of 1957. She liked to gamble, and go to the boat, she also liked horse racing. She was very crafty, and enjoyed tole painting. Dorrene's spontaneity, quick laugh, and charisma brought joy and laughter to all who met her. Dorrene was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Waller, and mother Ruth Reynolds-Voss, daughter, Kim Embrey, sister, Janice Horner, and grandson, Eric Crockett. Survivors include her dearly loved companion of 41 years Stephen Stewart, daughters, Kelli Ash, and Marla (Gary Harris) Embrey of St. Joseph, MO, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and brother, Larry (Linda) Waller.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.