Dr. Gwen Carole Hendrix, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at a local health care facility. She was born April 24, 1942 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Lillie and Harry Hendrix. She graduated from Benton High School, and she earned her PhD. She worked at the St. Joseph State Hospital as a Psychiatrist. Gwen enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Patricia Chambers and Charlene Horn. Survivors include: sister, Brenda Judd of Kansas City, KS, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including, great-nieces, Lauren and Alexis Chambers of St. Joseph.
Dr. Hendrix has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.