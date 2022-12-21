Dr. Joseph Castellani passed away December 20, 2022. He was born September 26, 1931 in Lansford, Pennsylvania to Regelino and Theresa (DaFerma) Castellani.
He graduated from Lansford Public High School in 1949 and continued his education at City University of New York, Columbia University, and Ball State University where he received his Doctorate.
He served in the Army from 1954 to 1956 in Heidelberg, Germany and after receiving his Master's Degree was employed by Columbia University in Kabul, Afghanistan from 1957 to 1967 where he taught English and typing to many, including the sons of King Zahir Shah and his two grandsons.
He met and married his wife Nance Wilson in Kabul in 1966. In 1972 Joseph began teaching at Missouri Western State College and retired from full time teaching from Missouri Western State University in 1999.
Joseph is survived by his two sons and their families: Paul and Jennifer of Anchor Point, Alaska, grandsons Leo and Theodore, and Mark and Miki of Poughkeepsie, New York.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nance in 1999.
Joe was a long time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Arrangements are pending at this time.