...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, several inches of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM
Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Dr. Joseph Castellani

Dr. Joseph Castellani

Dr. Joseph Castellani passed away December 20, 2022.  He was born September 26, 1931 in Lansford, Pennsylvania to Regelino and Theresa (DaFerma) Castellani.

He graduated from Lansford Public High School in 1949 and continued his education at City University of New York, Columbia University, and Ball State University where he received his Doctorate.

He served in the Army from 1954 to 1956 in Heidelberg, Germany and after receiving his Master's Degree was employed by Columbia University in Kabul, Afghanistan from 1957 to 1967 where he taught English and typing to many, including the sons of King Zahir Shah and his two grandsons.

He met and married his wife Nance Wilson in Kabul in 1966.  In 1972 Joseph began teaching at Missouri Western State College and retired from full time teaching from Missouri Western State University in 1999.

Joseph is survived by his two sons and their families:  Paul and Jennifer of Anchor Point, Alaska, grandsons Leo and Theodore, and Mark and Miki of Poughkeepsie, New York.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nance in 1999.

Joe was a long time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

