Dr. Joseph Castellani

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, several inches of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&