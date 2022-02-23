Dr. Merlin D. Brown, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, entered the kingdom of heaven Saturday, February 19, 2022
On August 25, 1943 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Wilma and Emery Ryther.
He married Marcia Ann Layland on October 20, 1962. She survives of the home.
Merlin was a life-long member of Turning Point Church of the Nazarene. His family lovingly recalls how his life was guided by three tenants: his faith, his family and his patients.
Dr. Brown was a highly regarded, board certified family medicine physician. Mosaic named him Physician of the Year twice. His commitment to his patients and the health and well-being of his community was evidenced throughout his 40 year career. He genuinely loved his work. His calling was caring for people as a physician and a servant of God. Some might say he was the last of “his kind” of physician making house calls and giving out his personal number and praying for patients in the most difficult times of life.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years; children, Laura Elder (Eric) and Robert Brown (Jami); grandchildren, Greggory, Blake, Austin, Zachary, Briana; great-grandchildren, Sophia, and Gabriel; sister, Norma Scroggins; extended family, colleagues, and friends.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Turning Point Church of the Nazarene. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Turning Point Church of the Nazarene. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Turning Point Church of the Nazarene or the Fruedenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease.