Drake Siemens, 26, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was born September 18, 1995 in Waterloo, Iowa to Thomas Siemens and Tammy Riggle. He grew up in Waterloo.
Drake enjoyed playing video games under the online handle of DeathDS13. He loved spending time with family, especially his nephew.
He was very kind-hearted, easy to talk to, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Carol Runge, Terrence Lee Seiemns, Cindy Riggle, and Lyle Riggle; uncles, Doug Siemens and Jimmie Johnson; and cousin, Karlee Nagel.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Kruckenberg; father, Thomas Siemens; brothers, Tyler Kruckenberg (Elizabeth) and Taylor James Kruckenberg; nephew, Karver Kruckenberg; aunts, uncles and cousins: Emillee Cunningham (Ben) and their son, Daniel; Lynn Nagel and her son, Nick; Bill Siemens (Troy Desha); Jennifer Marie Kinard (Jeff) and their daughter Nichelle; John Riggle (Cassandra) and their sons Brandon and Jared; Heather Riggle Wheeler (Jeremy) and their children, Austin, Andy and Kayla; Rory Riggle (Cristin) and their children, Brandon and Crystal; and Bill Riggle; other extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, IA 50703. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.