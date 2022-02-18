Dwight Uehlin, 60, Amazonia, MO; passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home.
Dwight was born on December 27, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO to Bud and Viola (Graves) Uehlin.
Dwight was a farmer and worked for Brown Transfer and Storage.
Dwight married Debra Tucker On December 3, 1995 in Sullivan, Missouri. She preceded him in death on October 4, 2011.
In addition to his wife, Dwight was preceded in death by his father.
Dwight is survived by his mother, Viola; three sisters, Brenda Aspey (Mike), Patty Uehlin and Amy Demelt (Jamie); nieces and nephews, Austin Demelt, Travis and Tamika Davis, Tasha and Brent Blackburn and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Uehlin has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date