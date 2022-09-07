E. Dean Kennedy

Dean Kennedy, 82, King City, MO; passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at a local health care facility.
Dean was born on May 4, 1940 in Bolckow, Missouri to the late Dwight and Opal (Miller) Kennedy.
Dean was a 1958 graduate of North Andrew High School and later served his country in the US Navy.
Dean was a pipefitter for IHP Industrial and was a member of the UA Local 45 Plumbers and Pipefitters. He was an avid clock collector
Dean married Connie Oliver on October 20, 1973 and celebrated forty-eight years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Connie, King City, MO; sister, Elaine Hanken (Jerry), St. Joseph, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Don Kennedy.
Mr. Kennedy has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where a registration book will be available to sign from 9AM- 12PM and 1 PM-4PM Monday through Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.