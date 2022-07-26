Earl "Dean" Stout, 76, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born March 3, 1946 in St. Joseph, son of Virginia (Dykes) and Earl V. Stout. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Army where he served as Military Police and was a K9 Handler. Dean worked at the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department for 25 years, retiring in 1999 as Major and was serving as Chief Deputy. He was a firearms instructor and provided firearms instruction to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and also served as an Academy Instructor with the Region 19 Police Academy. He later served in the private security field until his full retirement. He enjoyed pistol shooting, bowling and scuba diving. Earl was preceded in death by wife, Monika Stout and his parents. Survivors include, friend, Tony Snapp of St Joseph.
Mr. Stout has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service and Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.