Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Ed “Granny” Granville, 73

Ed Granny Granville

Ed “Granny” Granville, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022.

He was born December 2, 1948 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky to Edward and Lillian (Nelson) Granville.

He proudly served two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion and VFW.

Ed married Jacqueline Kay Hook on March 9, 1974. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2021.

He worked as a concrete finisher for George J. Shaw Construction and was a union member most of his life.

Ed loved riding motorcycles, especially his Rocker C Harley-Davidson.

If Ed gave you his loyalty, he held to it.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Jackie; his parents; and a sister, Marshella.

Survivors include his children, Travis Wisenski (Lilly), Jon (Sharon), Steven (Stella), and Jeffrey (Mandy) Granville; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; extended family members and friends.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Vietnam Veterans of America or the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

