Eddie Boyer Jr., 61, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home in Troy, KS. He was born September 8, 1960 in Utica, MI, son of Peggy and Eddie Boyer Sr. In 1978 he graduated from high school in Concordia, Kansas. Eddie worked many years in construction. He also enjoyed helping area farmers when needed. His hobbies included fishing and playing golf. Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dot", father, Eddie Boyer Sr., mother, Peggy Crawford and son, Matthew Boyer. Survivors include, son, Josh (Britney) Boyer of Gillette, WY, sisters, Jane Merritt of Troy, KS, Janet (Lowell) Anderson of Rosevelt, MN and Penny (Rick) Kloos of Topeka, KS and grandchildren, Tavin and Tove Boyer.
Mr. Boyer has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held following church services at 12:00 noon Sunday, March 27, 2022 at God's Storehouse Church 2111 SW Chelsea Dr., Topeka, Kansas. Pastor Rick Kloos officiating.