Edward Allen Craig 62, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 in Oregon. He was born July 14, 1959 in Brookfield, Missouri, son of the late Marilyn & George Craig. He was an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Ed is survived by wife, Nanette Craig of Cameron, MO, daughters, Katara Biel, Kristen Bragg, Laura Deack, and son, Ryan Craig, Nanette's six children, a sister, Kathy Kornbrust, and 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday, June 22nd at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Ed Craig Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts