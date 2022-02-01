 Skip to main content
Edward Dean Stull, 86

  Updated
  • 0
Flowers4

Edward Dean Stull, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

He was born September 30, 1935, in Forbes, Missouri to Alfred and Florence (Brock) Stull.

Edward married Wilma Jean Leach August 2, 1950. She preceded him in death.

He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church.

Edward enjoyed cooking and fishing.

He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Brown; parents; brother, Tom Stull; sisters, Betty Hughes, Helen Ott and Mary Ott.

Survivors include daughter, Ruth Brown (Jack); son, Robert Stull (Terri); 3 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Stull (Virginia); numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

