Edwin Dennis Ford, 84, of Wathena, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home. Dennis was born on February 1, 1938, to E.B. and Marie (Ohl) Ford. He grew up in Doniphan, Kansas and attended Troy High School. His best friend in high school was Jack Ainlay and Jack’s younger sister, Carolyn Kay, would just happen to be hanging around whenever “Denny” was over. After high school, Dennis attended Highland Community College and was a member of the Air National Guard, later making his way to the University of Kansas. Upon returning to the area, he reconnected with Carolyn, and they were married on June 9, 1962, in Troy, Kansas.
Dennis began working at Bendena Grain Company in the early 60’s, moving to Wathena a few years later to manage Wathena Grain Company, while also farming part-time. He and Carolyn made their home in Wathena for over a half century, where he served his community as a member of the City Council in 1971-75, serving as president of the Council in 1973-1975. Although he preferred to farm over just about anything, his ability to do so diminished as his business responsibilities grew. He was a well-respected business owner in Doniphan County and among his peers throughout the State, having served on the Board of the Kansas Grain and Feed Association from 1989 into the latter part of the next decade. Dennis was also a pilot and loved everything about airplanes.
Dennis was a soft-spoken, compassionate man. He cared deeply for people, but always preferred to help quietly, behind the scenes. He rarely offered opinions or advice but when he did, we listened – he was very thoughtful and intuitive, never responding in reaction. Dennis was also a hard-working, faithful man. Working was something he considered an honor. He loved the land, he loved his family, and he loved his country. He never took the great fortune of living in the United States of America for granted.
Dennis was a wonderful husband and father and was beyond thrilled when his grandbabies started to arrive, which prompted him to slow down at work and spend more quality time at the Lake of the Ozarks. Lots of wonderful memories were made at the lake house, where he and Carolyn graciously hosted however many people could fit inside! It was a true blessing that his grandchildren grew up close by and were able to spend lots of quality time with him. This allowed them to learn by example what it means to be an honest and genuine soul.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mary Elizabeth and Bernadine (“Bernie”) and brothers-in-law Jack Masters, Loren Edge, and Jack Ainlay.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn, his two daughters, Lisa Robertson (Charley) of St. Joseph and Angela Guinn (Rick) of Overland Park, Kansas, his six grandchildren, Meg, Jack, Sam, Laura, Ben and Matthew, his two sisters Florence Edge of Omaha, Nebraska and Kitty Nourie (Bob) of Doniphan, Kansas and many dear friends.
MASS: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas.
Rosary will be held at 6 P.M. Friday evening at the church, with visitation to follow from 6:30 - 8 P.M.
Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
In Lieu of flowers memorials made be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Renovation Fund, Wathena