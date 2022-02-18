Effie Sylvia Ellis 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born June 23, 1952 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Helen and Edward Wilson. She worked at the St. Joseph School District as a custodian and retired after 32 years of service. Effie enjoyed playing the organ and singing in church, she liked to do crafts for weddings and anniversaries. She was a member of the Apostolic Unity Church. Effie was preceded in death by husband, John Charles Ellis, her parents, son, Dana Ellis, grandson, Dakota Elledge, brother, Sonny Wilson, sisters, Linda Parker, and Wilma Cooper. Survivors include, sons, Alvan (Debbie) Ellis, William "Bill" (Diane) Ellis, Boise, ID, Randy (Jeannette) Ellis, and LeRoy Ellis (Alyssa Irving), sister, Mary Allen, former daughter in law, Mary Ellis, grandchildren, Sarah (Gavin), Jennifer, Charlie (Megan), Nicolas (Kylie), Nathaniel (Courtney), Kaylie, Helen, Bailey, Shannon, Matt(Tabatha)& Patricia, Stephen, and Kayley, great grandchildren, Serenity, Jakob, Evan, Lidiya, Jude, Schayla, Eli, Kaytlyn, Asher, Wyatt, Jayden and Leia.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jeff Hurt officiating, The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.