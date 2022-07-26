Eileen L. Harris, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
She was born on September 15, 1921 to Charles and Lydia (Hoffman) Phelan in Lohman, Missouri. Eileen married Carroll Harris on July 28, 1983. He survives of the home.
Eileen was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years, up to her 90s.
She graduated from Missouri Western State College with a Bachelor’s in Education. She finished her teaching career at Hosea Elementary in the Second-Grade classroom after teaching for over 40 years.
Eileen enjoyed planting flowers and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lloyd Phelan.
She is survived by her husband, Carroll; children Sherry Crigger (Donald, David Hentges (Stephanie); step children, Kathy Hopper and Miles Harris; grandchildren, Mindy Gregory (John), Joshua Crigger (Liz), Justin Hentges (Kristen), Shelby Post (Jim); step grandchildren, Jason and Caleb Hopper and Kimberly Chilton; great grandchildren, Morgan Knadler (Kyle), Jackson Gregory, Jonas Crigger, Jacob Crigger, Maya Crigger, Brynlee Hentges, David Hentges, Abrahm Hentges, Carter Post and Logan Post; step great grandchildren, Vincent, Joel, Skyler and Jasper Chilton, and Alexandra and Leon Hopper; great great grandchildren, Henry Knadler and Jack Knadler.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial gifts in honor of Eileen to Eastside Baptist Church.