Elaine Lippold, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Joseph and Mildred (Hemry) Walker on June 18, 1931.
Elaine graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University.
She married George Lippold on June 13, 1968. He precedes her in death.
Elaine enjoyed traveling, restoration work in St. Joseph’s historical homes and woodworking.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister, Elizabeth Dockery (Bill); two stepdaughters, Jude Adams (John), and Janice Kelly; and brother-in-law, Ronald Bibb.
Survivors include sister, Susan May Bibb; son in law, Richard Kelly; 13 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; and 76 great great grandchildren; she was a loving aunt to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Interment 1:00 P.M., Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.