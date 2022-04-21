Eldon “Butch” Allen, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022.
He was born November 16, 1971, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Eldon Lee and Delpha (Walters)Berg.
Butch married Paige Hinkle April 25, 1998. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed motocross, fishing, camping, and bonfires. Butch always liked to experience new things and live life on the edge, he would help anyone that he could. Butch loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Terry Allen; stepfather, Dana Berg.
He is also survived by sons, Jacob (Ally), Slade (Cara), Padon (Jacey); grandchildren, Kingston, Kali, Hadley, Ava Fae, Kinley, and Padon, Jr.; parents, Eldon Allen (Deanna) and Delpha Berg; brother, Richard Allen; sister, Jodi Oelkers; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Butch’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Butch’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.