Eleanor Ann “Ellie” Skram, 84, former Sister Germaine, passed away on February 7th, 2022, due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Ellie, a beloved family member and devoted friend, was a longtime resident of New York, NY and spent her final few years in Charleston, W. Va.
Ellie was born in Mason City, Iowa on April 24, 1937, the fourth child of eleven children to Joseph and Mary Elaine Skram. During her early years, Ellie and her family were always on the move, living in different communities across the Midwest including Topeka, Kansas and St. Joseph, Missouri. Eleanor’s father’s work even took her family to live in Ankara, Turkey for a few years, an experience she spoke fondly of throughout her life. This likely is what ignited her love for domestic and international travel.
Ellie attended high school in Topeka, Kansas and finished her schooling while in Ankara, Turkey. Following her high school graduation, Ellie became a member of the largest group of postulants ever, the Medical Mission Sisters in 1956. Her work through the church afforded her access to postsecondary education as a young woman, earning degrees in sociology and hospital administration from St. Louis University. Through her work, Ellie expressed her love and compassion in her service to others working in the administration of hospitals in Viet Nam, Bangladesh, Pakistan and at home in the United States. It was a significant new beginning in her life that rippled out over the years to many people, many countries and her work.
After dedicating many years to the church and the people around the world, Ellie chose to leave her work with the Medical Mission Sisters, and settle in New York City where she continued her work in healthcare administration and Public Health. Ellie worked for and eventually retired from the NYC Health Department, a career she felt to be rewarding and meaningful in a city she so very much loved. Ellie was always reinventing herself and, in the years closing in on her retirement, her lifetime love of learning led her to earn another degree in architecture.
Always eager to host friends and family and to show them around her beloved city, Ellie opened her NYC home to countless visitors, including at least four nieces who lived with her during extended summer breaks where they worked and explored the city under her watchful eye.
Ellie was a courageous and independent woman, never shying away from a challenge or opportunity, Ellie was a political activist, even attending a NYC political rally at age 81, pushing her walker all the way. She was fiercely self-reliant up until her final days. She was a prolific writer, poet, reader, and artist. She loved to hike, swim, travel, play dominos, and was a self-proclaimed expert at Scrabble - a claim she often proved while thoroughly trouncing family members in a “friendly” game.
She was always ready for fun and taking on new adventures. Whether it was hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire or in Europe, hiking the highlands of Scotland, the coast of Ireland or the Camino de Santiago of northern Spain, Ellie would be there with a backpack and a smile on her face.
We know much of Ellie’s adventures through her many writings. She wrote numerous poems, stories and even the beginning of a manuscript about canaries that she submitted to publishers for review. She was instrumental in getting the remembrances of her mother, Mary E. Skram, I Am A Winner, published in a book that has been widely distributed within her family.
Ellie will be remembered with admiration and love by her surviving eight siblings, including Mary Elaine Waite of Beaver Creek, OH; Suzanne Hart of Columbia, MO; Nancy Tolliver of Charleston, WV; Paul Skram of Charleston, WV; Patti Skramturner of West Linn, OR; Peter Skram of Denver, CO; Chris Skram, Aurora, CO and her many beloved nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Tammra Goldman, a daughter in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. and Mary Elaine (Knapp) Skram; brothers Richard and Joseph Skram and sister Lillian “Lilly Bug” Skram. A celebration of Eleanor’s life is planned to coincide with what would have been the weekend of her 85th birthday. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm with a memorial service and burial starting at 1pm, Friday, April 22, 12:00 pm at the Horigan Chapel, in Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, 2600 Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, MO 64506. A luncheon is planned immediately following the burial at Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood and Steaks, 224 North 4th Street. Online condolences, tributes and memories may be shared at www.barlowbonsall.com <http://www.barlowbonsall.com>. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to Unicef (www.UnicefUSA.org <http://www.UnicefUSA.org>) or your local animal shelter.