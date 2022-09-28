Elizabeth “Libby” Wright
1985-2022
“Libby” Alana Wright, 36, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Harmony, PA, died suddenly on Saturday September 17, 2022 at her home. She was born November 6, 1985 at Passavant Hospital, the daughter of Veronica Giel and Raymond Alan Wright. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty Kay Wright, Maurice Alan Wright, James C. Giel and Constance S. Bittner.
She is survived by her adoring husband, S. Rodman Schnell; her mother and father, Veronica and Raymond Wright; her sister, Ginny Milne, who is married to Colin Milne; and her much loved Nephew and Niece Jack and Violet Milne as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was a 2004 graduate of Seneca Valley High School and attended West Virginia University. She was a long-term member of Alpha Phi Omega. She loved all animals especially her cats and enjoyed marble hunting especially with her husband and nephew. Libby was one of the happiest people and made those in her life feel very loved. She will be greatly missed.
All funeral arrangements will be private and close family only. Please consider donating in Libby’s memory to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd, Renfrew PA 16053, https://butlercountyhs.org/ or the Teal Pumpkin Project via Food Allergy Research and Education, foodallergy.org.