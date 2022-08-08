Elsie (Lucille) Ruch, 105, of St. Joseph, passed away June 30, 2022.
She was born October 30, 1916 to Allen Johnston and Estella Pearl (Gilland) Johnston in Gentry, MO.
Lucille married John Perry Ruch on October 30, 1937 in Albany, MO. John predeceased her in 1993.
Lucille worked at Cap Factory in Stanberry, Albany Clinic and Rival Factory.
She lived on her until June 16, 2022.
Lucille was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She had two sons, Floyd Ruch (Linda) and George Ruch (deceased). Lucille had five grandchildren; Troy Ruch (Mary), John Ruch (Patrice), Jody Thomas (Marvin), Ryan Ruch and Randall Ruch; eight great-grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren and one great great -grandchild. Lucille had two sisters: Dessie Gartin and Betty Jenkins and one brother William Johnston, all deceased.
Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Monday August 8th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Private burial.