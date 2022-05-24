Elsie Virlea Smith, 15, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.
On January 1, 2007 she was born in Trenton, Missouri to Nathan Lee Smith, Jr. and Faith (Everall) Landry.
She was an incredibly involved student leader at Lafayette High School. Elsie was a member of JROTC, the volleyball and soccer teams, and played the flute in band. She had just earned 3 state awards for her metal working. Elsie was on staff with JROTC and had both compiled, and lead, the freshman drill team.
Elsie was a truly, genuinely happy, loving person. When she had time outside of school activities, she enjoyed camping and swimming with her family. She always had time for her family and liked to craft and paint with her siblings. Elsie positively impacted so many with her soft words and sweet, contagious smile.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Arletta (Sample) Everall; and paternal grandfather, Nathan Smith, Sr.
She is survived by her parents; siblings, Angelmae, Lily, Elijah, Chloe, Jasmine, Nate, Lucinda, Noah; grandmother, Saundra Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many, many friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Friday, Wyatt Park Baptist Church. The family will gather with friends 4:30 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. You may contribute to Elsie’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book, please visit Elsie’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.