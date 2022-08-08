Elton Derwood Pittman Jr., 65, of St Joseph, a United States Army Veteran, Deployed one last time on Wednesday August 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 3, 1957, to Elton Sr. and Peggy Pittman in Key West, Florida where he spent his childhood growing up on the Island. He spent his most rebellious years on the tennis courts of South Florida. Following in his father's foot steps, he joined the military and proudly served the nation he loved. Upon returning home, he continued his dedication to the protection of his community by managing several security companies until returning to the tennis courts as a tennis pro to continue his passion. He spent 37 years married to his partner in crime, Peggy. There was hardly a time you spoke with him without her being mentioned. He cherished his multitude of children and celebrated their accomplishments often and as loudly as he could to anyone who would listen. Though he is gone, he will never be forgotten by anyone who has met him. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include wife, Peggy Pittman, sons, Robert, Juan, Joshua, Jeremy and Matthew, daughters, Mercedes and Carmen, sisters, Mary and Lora, brother, William and a small army of grandchildren Mr. Pittman has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Community Action Partnership.
