Elvera "Vera" Roberts 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born October 12, 1927 in Ewing, MO. She retired from the St. Joseph School District after 35 years of service at the Lake Contrary School. Vera was preceded in death by her husband Theodore, parents, Ray and Sophia Clark, son Raymond, brothers, Harold, George, Raymond, and Paul, sisters, Delores & Gwen. Survivors include, daughter, Beverly Roberts of Florissant, MO, son, Allen Roberts, granddaughter, Cindy (Ron) Gager, grandsons, Stephen (Judy) Roberts, and Christopher (Ben) Roberts, 5 great grandchildren 3 great great grandchildren, and her sister, Freda Sibert.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, April 29, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to a charity of the donors choice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.