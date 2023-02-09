Emil A. "Tony" Mazur 74, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in a St. Joseph, MO., hospital. He was born April 13, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Marion "Lucille" and Emil Mazur. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School, and married Diana Barnes on September 13, 1969. Tony served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War, serving during the Tet Offensive campaign. He is the recipient of two Purple Heart awards. Tony worked for the Boilermaker Union Local 83 Kansas City, KS retiring after 50 years of service. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, all kinds of motor sports racing, working on and building cars and trucks, drag racing and racing in the NHRA curcuit in the 1990's. He was a Catholic. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Jeanie Whitwam. Survivors include wife, Diana Mazur of the home, sons, Josh (Jamie) Mazur, and Tim (Jodi) Mazur all of Saint Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Kody, Kaden, Emilie Dylan Mazur, Cole, Dayne, Braden Matthews, great grandchildren, Cash and Lynlee, brother, Brian Mazur, St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Katy (Gary) Crabtree, Pleasant Hill, MO, and Denise Childers of Kansas City, MO,
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Friday and 1-2 pm Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warriors project, and Tunnells to Towers in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Emil A. "Tony" Mazur
