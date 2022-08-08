Emmett Pendergras III, 22, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born January 25, 2000 in St. Joseph, son of Melinda (Throckmorton) and Emmett Pendergras II. He attended Benton High School and moved to Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High in 2018. Emmett enjoyed collecting, building and restoring guns. He also enjoyed fashion, especially shoes. Emmett was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Emmett Pendergras. Survivors include, mother and step-father, Melinda and Tony Johnson of St. Joseph, father and step-mother, Emmett II and Sherri Pendergras of Lincoln, NE, his son, Emmett Pendergras IV, brother, Alexander Noble (Angelica Garcia) of St. Joseph, sister, Kiley Dawe of St. Joseph, MO, half siblings, Emily Pendergras, Christian Pendergras, Gracie Pendergras, Corinne Pendergras, step-sister, Savannah Johnson, maternal grandfather, Chris Throckmorton, of St. Joseph, maternal grandmother, Julie Janzen of Hutchison, KS, paternal grandmother, Debera Nichols of St. Joseph, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, August 1, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery.